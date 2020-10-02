Personality elections concluded today with Cade Slaughter, named Mr. Ole Miss and Lilli Gordon named Miss Ole Miss.

Slaughter, a public policy leadership and integrated marketing communications major, won with 58.48% of the vote while Gordon, a biology major, won 52.95% of the vote.

Homecoming elections were also decided with Detarrian Jones, a political science major who ran unopposed, declared homecoming king with 97.68% of the vote and the homecoming queen title going to dietetics and nutrition major Lucy Williams with 66.89% of the vote.

This year’s results were presented over Zoom by Associated Student Body Attorney General Jake Fanning.

“(Students) have made this campaign season something that we’ve never seen before, but it’s been one of the greatest,” Fanning said.

Slaughter said the presentation was exciting — though a bit anticlimactic — and he credited ASB for doing a good job putting it together.

“It’s really exciting because I got to be with five of my friends who’ve been here through all of it with me, and there’s no one else, so that was a really intimate moment we got to share,” Slaughter said.

Gordon, like Slaughter, had a few friends with her during the announcement. She attributes her win to them and everyone who was on her campaign.

“The people that have been on my campaign and cheered me on through all of this are the reason I’m here,” Gordon said. “Even though (the election) was virtual, I would not be here without these people.”

Slaughter looks forward to thanking those who helped him with his campaign and choosing a philanthropic organization to support with Gordon.

“I’m excited to work with Lilli on whatever our philanthropy is and whatever our efforts are this year,” Slaughter said. “I’m really excited to work with her. She’s incredible, so I’m very happy for her.”

The remainder of the homecoming court is freshman maid Ruthie Jenkins, sophomore maid Emison Geiger, junior maid Tallulah Jones and senior maid Bella Garofolo.

Other winners of the night were campus favorites Courtney Zeidner, Olivia Stokes, Olivia Fox, Avery Sadler, Shelby D’Amico, Austin Newcomb, Land Teller, Mister Clemmones, Kam’ron Bracey and Manuel Franco.