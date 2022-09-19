Leading up to this match, Ole Miss soccer had dominated their out-of-conference schedule, going undefeated at 6-0-2 while allowing just two goals against the 21 they scored.

The Rebels had their first SEC match of the year on Friday and came out on top against a strong Kentucky team that was 7-1 heading into the game. Head coach Matt Mott rolled out a starting 11 of Ashley Orkus, Price Loposer, Ramsey Davis, Lauren Montgomery, MaryKate McGuire, Aubrey Mister, Sydney Michalak, Riley Friesen, Hailey Cloud, Mo O’Connor and Taylor Radecki.

The Rebs’ first in-conference goal came quick and in shocking fashion as goalkeeper Orkus sent the ball in from about midfield off a free kick.

Kentucky would return the favor in the 32nd minute as Hailey Farrington-Bentil converted off a corner kick. The tie would not last long, however, as Stella Downing would draw a penalty kick just 10 minutes later. Kayla Chatman-Haggerty was called up to take the shot and she delivered. Her attempt rattled off the woodwork but settled in the back of the net to give Ole Miss a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

The second half was quieter, but yielded another penalty kick for the Rebels. Unfortunately, O’Connor was unable to convert and sent her attempt into the crossbar.

The Rebs held on for the rest of the match and kept their undefeated streak alive as they advanced to 7-0-2. The game was a hotly contested one as both sides combined for 26 fouls and four yellow cards, something that Mott will surely want to clean up in the coming week of practice.

The Rebels’ next match will come on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Florida Gators in Oxford.

Florida will enter the match 2-6, and it should be a winnable game for Ole Miss as the Gators have a total goal differential of -3, which is a lackluster number compared to the Rebels impressive +20.

Expectations are high for this year’s squad, though the SEC looks to be hyper-competitive as it holds five Top 25 teams nationally including four in the top 15.

Ole Miss currently ranks at No. 15 in the NCAA power rankings, but with Auburn fast approaching on their schedule, that will soon change: for better or worse.