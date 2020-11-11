Ole Miss soccer joins the United Coaches Poll at No. 14 after winning two consecutive games against previously ranked No. 14 Georgia and No. 13 Vanderbilt just days before the opening SEC Tournament match on Nov. 15.

The Rebels sit in-between Tennessee and Kansas in the poll this week. The team hasn’t been in the top-25 since 2017 when they were ranked at No. 24. The last time the Rebels placed higher in polls was in 2015 with a No. 12 slot.

In addition to the UM soccer team’s high ranking this week, UM goalkeeper Ashley Orkus was named to the TopDrawersSoccer Team of the Week after her performance against the Commodores where she drew in nine saves for a season-high as well as contributing to the game-winning goal.

“Another exciting Saturday night for us in soccer,” UM head coach Matt Mott said. “We went up to Vandy to take on the Commodores with seeding in mind, where we were going to be seeded for the SEC Tournament, trying to get points obviously and finish on a high. We were able to beat them 2-1 on two late goals after the 86th minute and got the second one in overtime, it was a good game.”

Senior striker Channing Foster also garnered an Honorable Mention Team of the Week with her game-winning goals against Georgia and Vanderbilt.

With the team heading to the SEC Tournament this week in Orange Beach, Ala., there has never been a better time this season to pick up their momentum than now. The team sits at a stand-still as they await their seeding for the tournament which will determine who they play first.

“I’m really happy with the group as we get ready for the beach,” Mott said. “We don’t know where our seeding is yet. There’s one game left to be made up today between Texas A&M and Auburn, and that will determine where we are seeded.”

The first whistle will blow at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 for the Rebels.