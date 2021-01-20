As of now, all social gatherings held by registered student organizations are postponed until at least Feb. 19, according to an email sent to the university community.

For the first month of the semester, administrators will monitor testing rates before social gatherings can take place after Feb. 19. Sentinel testing will continue in the same fashion as last semester, providing free testing to students, staff and faculty.

According to the Ole Miss COVID-19 dashboard at the time of publication, there have been 29 new confirmed cases reported by the university over the past week. There are seven active confirmed cases and no active campus outbreaks. Quarantine bed availability is also at 99.4% and isolation bed availability is at 96.5%.

In Oct. 2020, the university introduced a plan to begin a two-week process to allow some off-campus social gatherings under the parameters. This included Greek life events like formals or date parties, which were allowed in specific cases. This semester, all groups must submit COVID-19 plans for in-person events, activities, meetings and programs.