The Ole Miss softball team (20-14) defeated Memphis (5-27) 6-0 Tuesday, March, 28, on a night where the pitching and offense performed well for the Rebels.

After losing the previous weekend’s series against No. 10 LSU, it was important for Ole Miss to win this game to generate some momentum before they face a stingy Auburn team this weekend.

Getting the start on the mound for the Rebels was right-hander Makenna Kliethermes, and she pitched an absolute gem against Memphis.

The transfer from Oregon pitched five shutout innings, allowed just three hits, two walks and had four strikeouts.

Kliethermes has been solid all season for the Rebels. This season, she has a 4-3 record with a 2.29 ERA and 43 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting just .184 against her this year.

Right-handed pitcher Brooke Vestal took over in the sixth inning and finished the game for Ole Miss. Vestal looked great as well, pitching in two hitless innings while collecting a couple of strikeouts.

The Rebels scored their first runs of the game during the second inning. With runners on second and third base with no outs, second baseman Keila Kamoku hit an RBI-sac fly to give Ole Miss a 1-0 lead. Then during the next at-bat, first baseman Paige Smith hit an RBI-double to give the Rebels another run and an early 2-0 lead.

Heading into the fifth inning, the Rebels still kept their 2-0 lead. But that didn’t hold for long as designated player Mya Stevenson hit a two-run home run over the left field wall to give Ole Miss 4-0 lead. That was Stevenson’s team-leading 10th home run of the season.

Still in the fifth inning, catcher Jamie Mckay hit a two-run single to extend the Rebels’ lead to 6-0 and eventually secure the victory over Memphis.

Although the offense did play well, they could’ve easily put more runs on the board if they capitalized with runners on base. The Rebels left nine runners on base during the game.

Nonetheless, it was a much-needed victory for the Rebels and they hope to carry this success into this weekend.

Ole Miss goes on the road to Auburn for a three-game weekend series. Game 1 is on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. CDT on SEC Network+.