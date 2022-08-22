Celebration rang through the air on Saturday, Aug. 20, as the results of another successful sorority recruitment season were revealed.

There was not a chair empty nor a spot unclaimed in the Pavilion as hoards of incoming freshmen, parents and active sorority members anxiously awaited the 2022-2023 bid day results with the same excitement as a child opening presents on Christmas morning.

An astounding 1,900-plus estimated potential new members entered this year’s rush, seeking a home among the 10 sororities actively recruiting at Ole Miss.

Members of Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Phi, Chi Omega, Delta Delta Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Mu and Pi Beta Phi spent the previous week helping each prospective member find her home away from home.

“It’s absolutely crazy (aiding in the process of recruiting new members),” said Camden Day, a junior member of Alpha Delta Pi. “It was a lot of hard work and dedication, but bid day made it so worth it. The experience is something you never forget.”

The rush process began for prospective members on Saturday, Aug. 13, with Greek Day. Potential new members attended a convocation sponsored by the University of Mississippi College Panhellenic and visited each sorority to watch a “Go Greek” video.

Following convocation, the prospective new members entered a week-long process of visiting each house and socializing with active members in multiple rounds that focused on philanthropy, sisterhood and preference.

Philanthropy round took the lead on Aug. 14 and 15 followed by two rounds of sisterhood and a final preference round. With one of the largest potential new member classes yet and rampant speculation on social media and in sorority houses that HBO Max was infiltrating the recruitment process at Ole Miss, both active and potential members were on high alert throughout the week.

In a story published Aug. 12 by The New York Times, Vice Studios confirmed that it is producing a documentary about sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama. In an Aug. 16 story, The Tuscaloosa News reported Vice Studios is producing the documentary for HBO Max.

HBO Max did not respond to an inquiry from The Daily Mississippian about possible filming at Ole Miss.

Active members of each sorority were cautioned to keep an eye out for fake potential new members, while the prospective members were careful not to catch suspicious, wandering eyes.

Worries aside, the Pavilion slowly came to life early Saturday morning as music filled the air and potential new members found their places among the sea of white chairs.

Recruitment counselors went through all 32 rows and handed each woman a manilla envelope containing the name of her sorority match. After each potential new member received an envelope, the countdown began.

Ten, nine, eight:

A heavy silence fell over the crowd.

Seven, six, five:

Girls began frantically setting up their cameras to film their reactions.

Four, three, two:

A simultaneous sharp intake of breath …

One:

Screams erupted from every corner of the Pavillion. Girls jumped up and down, clung to each other in disbelief and cried tears of joy as the name of their future home appeared in front of them.

“I felt happiness when I first opened my bid,” said new Delta Gamma member Lexie Smith, “I felt like DG was my home when I walked into philanthropy.”

With the big reveal done, the potential new members were corralled into groups by sorority and the mad dash to their new homes began.

Family members, friends and active members lined Rebel Drive and Sorority Row as new members ran across campus to join their bid day buddies for a day full of fun at each house.

“It’s such a surreal and refreshing moment. Seeing all of the girls running home to where they belong with anticipation thick in the air, seniors crying knowing this will be their last time welcoming girls in to continue their legacy,” said Ella Hoover, a senior member of Phi Mu.

With another year of recruitment in the books, each of the 10 houses participating in the rush process opened their doors to 100-plus new members. Now, all minds are turned to the school year ahead.