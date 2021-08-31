No 2021-2022 athletic contests in the SEC will be rescheduled if a team is unable to field players “due to COVID-19, injuries, or other reasons,” the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Last season of competition, teams had the ability to reschedule games throughout conference play or resolve without penalty. However, the new policies state that all teams unable to play will be required to forfeit, earning them a loss in conference standings. The team that was ready to play will earn a win, and the contest will be completed.

In the event that both teams are not prepared to play, each will have a designated loss due to forfeit in conference standings.

The incentive to get teams to increase their vaccination rates comes in the form of possible financial losses. The SEC announced that “any direct financial loss on the part of the school that was able to play a cancelled event may be submitted for consideration for reimbursement subject to approval from the SEC Executive Committee.”

For Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Football, who boast a 100% vaccination rate, the chances of having to forfeit a game during conference play are significantly lower than fellow SEC competitors who are yet to meet the recommended 85% roster vaccination threshold.

As of now, Ole Miss Athletics has not announced if they will require COVID-19 testing or proof of vaccination to enter Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the 2021 football season.