Decorating a new house or apartment can be a fun, invigorating way to personalize spaces and feel comfortable in a home. However, with limited time, space and budget constraints, it can be a challenge for college students to reflect their personal style successfully.

Fortunately, there are ways for students to personalize a space without sacrificing valuable time or money. From DIY projects to budget-friendly decor ideas, this guide will explore a few options for college students who are eager to create an individualized home space.

The first step of becoming your own design consultant is setting a budget. A budget will help you prioritize your spending. Decide what and how much you can afford and stick to it.

After a budget is established, a great way to begin finding deals is to shop second hand. Hidden gems often linger around thrift stores and online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace. Easy updates like a fresh coat or paint or new hardware can take these used pieces to a new level.

In addition to this, focusing on key pieces is essential to curating a personal style. When decorating on a budget, it is important to keep things simple. Search for versatile pieces that are timeless and will service you in the future. Stray away from trendy items that may be out-dated in a year. If you are having trouble deciding your style, neutrals are a great place to start. Classic basics that will stand the test of time will always be worthwhile.

Instead of trying to decorate everything all at once, focus on areas that are most in need and can be transformed by key pieces. For example, a comfy sofa or statement art piece can help create a put-together feel in any room.

Here are some shops to help inspire your decorating journey:

The Depot, Oxford

Shopping locally is a great place to start curating one’s personal style. The Depot is an antique shop in Oxford and hosts a variety of booths with different sellers. The Depot provides manageable pricing on unique items that cannot be found anywhere else.

IKEA

IKEA is a popular option for furniture and home decor. IKEA also offers great kitchenware and storage options, which are key to elevating a home.

World Market

World Market is a great option for someone looking to expand their design palette. Offering

items from around the world, one can find affordable furniture, lighting, rugs and decor items.

Society6

Society6 specializes in providing artist-designed decor items. They offer an expansive collection

of wall-art, bedding and furniture. With such a large selection, Society6 makes it easy to find

something that fits your style and budget.

CB2

CB2 is a more expensive option, but provides timeless, contemporary furniture and decor options

that college students can hang on to as they move and grow older.