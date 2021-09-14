#15 Texas 21, Arkansas 40: Ruby Draayer

It was complete dominance from the Razorbacks this weekend in a monumental upset of No. 15 Texas. Arkansas started off hot and led 16-0 at halftime. The Longhorns were forced to punt on the first six of seven drives. Arkansas on the other hand, only punted twice the entire game.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made a name for himself after 138 passing yards and 73 rushing yards. The Razorback defense took care of things on the other side of the ball and completely manhandled the Longhorns. They held Texas to 256 yards of total offense, and only allowed three touchdowns the entire game. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian realized that things weren’t working and opted to switch quarterbacks on the final drive of the third quarter. Casey Thompson came in and wasn’t able to get the job done either.

Because of this defeat, Texas dropped out of the AP Poll, while Arkansas earned a spot in the top 25 at No. 20.

Missouri 28, Kentucky 35: Aidan Gallardo

It was a monster showing from Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. as he rushed for a career-high 206 yards and added four touchdowns to help Kentucky get the win over Missouri in a tough battle.

Kentucky was leading 28-14 until they allowed Missouri to tie it up in the fourth quarter. The drive following the score to tie the game, Kentucky was able to march down the field 75 yards and it ended up with a Rodriguez touchdown.

Missouri would be forced to punt on their next drive and give the ball back to Kentucky. On Kentucky’s next drive, they had their field goal attempt blocked and Missouri had one more chance to tie the game up, as Kentucky was leading 35-28. But, the Tigers turned it over on downs and gave the Wildcats the win.

Missouri had a very tough time stopping Kentucky’s run game. Ultimately, that is what it came down to and that’s what caused them to lose this game.

Kentucky is now 2-0 and off to a great start to the season, beating Lousiana Monroe in Week 1 and SEC foe, Missouri in Week 2. They will be hosting Chattanooga next week and have a strong chance to start their season 3-0.

As for Missouri, this game was a tough pill to swallow. They are now 1-1 (0-1 in Conference play) and look to bounce back as they host Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Oregon 35, Ohio State 28: Owen Pustell

Oh how the mighty have fallen!

Last Saturday, Oregon marched into Columbus and handed the No. 3 ranked Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

CJ Verdell ran wild, rushing for 161 yards at 8.1 yards per carry to give the Ducks an upset win on the road. This is the second straight week the Buckeyes have looked vulnerable up front.

Minnesota and Oregon have rushed for a shocking 472 yards in just 2 games, with both teams having a 150+ yard rusher. Standing in Ohio State’s way are rushing powerhouses Michigan and Penn State, who will surely look to capitalize on the Buckeyes inability to play physically in the trenches.

On offense, Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud looks uncomfortable, often overthrowing open receivers and missing simple timing patterns without pressure. It’s early in the season still, but all around the Big Ten Conference, teams are foaming at the mouth to get a shot at the perennial powerhouse who is showing their first true weakness in years.

#5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7: Catherine Jeffers

Hindered by their inability to establish a run game, Texas A&M narrowly beat the Colorado Buffaloes, 10-7, highlighted by a game winning touchdown with 2:41 left in the game.

Things seemed to look poorly for the Aggies when their starting quarterback Haynes King went down with a tibia fracture on their second drive of the game. The Aggie defense gained life after a 4th down stand inside the five that prevented Colorado from adding to their seven point lead.

After this stop, Texas A&M seemingly shut down Colorado’s offense, but still struggled to find many chances themselves. The Aggie offense never seemed to fully recover, failing to put up any points until a 41-yard field goal to close out the first half.

The third quarter was a complete snooze-fest, with no points put up, two first downs earned by A&M with none from the Buffaloes. Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada began to step up in the fourth quarter, proving he can throw through traffic and make plays count when it really matters. With 2:41 left in the game, Calzada threw an 18-yard touchdown to junior running back Isaiah Spiller. The defense came up big, and A&M held on to beat Colorado.

After narrowly squeaking out the win, Texas A&M dropped two spots in the AP Poll, currently sitting at No. 7.