Start: Kadarius Toney

Toney has been one of the most polarizing fantasy players in recent years. Between a rough stint with the Giants and nagging injuries, Toney never lived up to the expectations of being a first round pick. But that streak seems to have come to an end. Toney honestly should be considered the Chiefs WR1 with his impressive skill set and dynamic after the catch ability. After posting a 19-point game last week, expect more of the same from Toney moving forward as he develops chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Expect a 20-point game from Toney on Sunday Night Football as Kansas City looks to utilize their new weapon.

Sit: Adam Thielen

The Vikings are without a doubt the least talked about 8-1 team in NFL history. They have quietly put together a really strong season,but have done so without the use of their veteran receiver. In the three weeks since the bye, Thielen has averaged under 11 points a game as the offense leaned more into the run game (and Justin Jefferson). Do not expect that to change on Sunday as Minnesota travels to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team eager for a victory. Expect Jefferson to once again take over the game for Minnesota, leaving Thielen with another sub-par game. Expect a 10-point game from Thielen as Minnesota goes run-heavy against the Cowboys.

Invest: Jameson Williams

A rookie coming off a serious injury is a long shot, but one I am willing to take nonetheless. Coming into the season, Williams was my highest graded rookie receiver for a few reasons. Firstly, he was an absolute stud in college and displayed game-breaking speed that should translate well to the NFL. Secondly, he is going to step in as the starting “X” receiver with Amon-Ra St. Brown moving into the slot. Once Williams gets back to full health (which should be in the next few weeks), expect him to become a key part of the Lions offense just in time for fantasy playoffs. Seriously, Williams could turn into a league winner.

Hot Take: Mariota Explodes

Though Marcus Mariota has been anything but reliable, he has flashed game-changing playmaking ability. Though on any given week I would not expect much from Mariota, his matchup with a borderline useless Bears defense gives him all the opportunity in the world. I would expect him to get things going on the ground as well as throw for a few touchdowns. Look for Mariota to put up a solid 25-point game.