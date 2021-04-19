The Mississippi House and Senate finalized House Bill 1135 on Sunday, March 28, which would legalize the delivery of alcohol in the state of Mississippi.

The bill would allow licensed businesses to deliver beer, wine and liquor to customers within a 30-mile radius. Buyers and delivery drivers must be at least 21 years old. The bill would not allow the purchase of alcohol outside of Mississippi. It also specifies that alcohol can not be delivered in areas where sales are restricted and would only be allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Deliveries would be prohibited on Sundays and Christmas Day.

The bill comes after a push for alcohol privatization made in mid-January of this year. According to Mississippi Today, lawmakers have attempted to remodel the state’s warehouse due to the struggle to keep up with the demand for new products.

Gov. Tate Reeves has not indicated if he would sign the bill into law. If he signs, the bill will become law July 1.