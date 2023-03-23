“You may write me down in history With your bitter, twisted lies. You may trod me in the very dirt But still, like dust, I’ll rise.”

Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” is a symbol of defiance and perseverance, and it is one of the many reasons that she is one of the many, many women that we recognize today during the month of March.

Officially designated in 1987, March has had the privilege of bringing light to some of history’s most vital and oftentimes overlooked individuals — women.

Much like the events featured in the critically acclaimed film Hidden Figures, the work of women has oftentimes been swept under the rug. Due credit was instead extended to their male counterparts for similar or even subpar work.

Women have historically been mistreated and unfairly judged due to society’s misconceptions and gender stereotypes. Disrespectful phrases such as “women belong in the kitchen” and stereotypical characterizations like “the angry black woman.”

Today’s woman is not yesterday’s woman!

Today’s woman is not bound to serve their male counterpart. Today’s woman is not a damsel in distress awaiting their knight in shining armor. Today’s woman is the American Dream and not the Hollywood or twisted reality of the American Dream.

Today’s woman is the literal personification of overcoming hardship and finding success because today’s woman brought her own seat to the head of the table.

Today’s woman made her voice heard without the help of a microphone. Today’s woman made a way out of no way.

Historically, women have been misjudged and mistreated. Women have been pushed down and stepped on, but still they rise!

Not only do they rise, but they rise and they march! From the classrooms to the offices, they rise and they march. From the sports gyms to the stadiums, they rise and they march. From the small towns to the big cities, they rise and they march.

Today’s woman marches to the beat of her own drum loudly and proudly.

Today’s woman is proud of where she has come from and the struggles she has had to endure because they have made her the beautiful and strong woman that she is today, so during this month of March let us continue to uplift the voices of those that rise and those that march.

Let us uplift the Susan B. Anthonys and the Elizabeth Cady Stantons who march towards injustice with fire in her eyes.

Let us uplift the Ruth Bader Ginsburgs who speak for the unheard with love in her heart.

Let us uplift the Jane Roes who surmount the insurmountable with hope on her mind.

This March let us celebrate International Women’s Month by remembering why they rise and why they march.

This March let us celebrate International Women’s Month by acknowledging those who still rise and those who still march.

This March let us celebrate International Women’s Month by rising and marching alongside today’s woman and tomorrow’s woman because no matter the difficulties:

Still They Rise!

Jaylin Jones is a senior real estate major from Lucedale, Miss.