Donna Strum has been named Dean of the Pharmacy School and Executive Director of Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences after the Institutions of Higher Learning’s Board of Trustees approved her appointment during their regular meeting on Feb 17.

According to a memo from University of Mississippi Provost Noel Wilkin, Strum was appointed after a nationwide search which yielded many qualified candidates. She has a long history of involvement and service with and to the UM School of Pharmacy.

Strum is a three time graduate of the UM School of Pharmacy. Prior to being named dean she chaired the Department of Pharmacy Administration and more recently served the university as an associate provost. She has been interim-Dean of the School of Pharmacy and Executive Director of RIPS since July 2021.

“She is an accomplished and respected scholar recognized for her professional contributions and innovations in teaching. She is best known for her work to improve healthcare quality and medication safety and to understand and improve medication management within community pharmacy practice,” Wilkin said in the memo. “During her time at the university, she has distinguished herself as a trusted and respected leader and administrator.”

The School of Pharmacy offers opportunities for pre-college students as well as undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. Nationally ranked, the School of Pharmacy also houses five separate research centers including the recently added National Center for Cannabis Research and Education.

“I am honored to lead one of the best pharmacy schools and research enterprises in the nation. We have a strong foundation of excellence on both our Oxford and Jackson campuses and throughout our vast network of alumni, preceptors and professional community,” Strum said in a School of Pharmacy news release. “I look forward to building on this success as we continue to support an inclusiveness and diverse environment. We’ll work on advancing our missions through innovation and collaboratively enhance our impact on public health.”