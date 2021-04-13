The staffs of the Daily Mississippian and NewsWatch Ole Miss competed in several categories at the Society of Professional Journalist competition held virtually this weekend. The two media outlets won 20 SPJ awards, including 9 for first place.

Hadley Hitson, the managing editor of The Daily Mississippian for the 2020-2021 school year, expressed that The Daily Mississippian staff would not have gotten far without the collective teamwork.

“Apart from the overall awards the paper won, every staff member who won an individual award was more than deserving,” Hitson said. “We wouldn’t be able to have the best website or best paper without having the best articles and reporters.”

The Daily Mississippian was named Best Newspaper and Best Website for the entire region. Five writers and photographers won first place awards for the following: John Hydrisko for general column writing, Kenneth Niemeyer for COVID newspaper, magazine and online category, Morgan O’Neal for feature writing, Billy Schuerman for COVID-19 Digital (Still) Photography and Kelby Zenedejas for sports writing.

Noe, who was the editor-in-chief this school year, expressed her excitement for being awarded Best Newspaper and Best Website.

“This year’s staff was dealt a particularly difficult hand after the pandemic began, so pushing toward a digital-first approach to coverage and rethinking our print presence definitely paid off,” Noe said.

NewsWatch Ole Miss also had three reports win first place. Tucker Robbins and Lucy Burnam won for online feature reporting and Lydazja Turner for COVID-19 video coverage.

The Society of Professional Journalists also awards on the regional level, and these winners will advance to a national competition. UM students were named as finalists in 11 categories.

Rebel Radio won for radio newscast.

The Daily Mississippian has finalists in the following categories: Hadley Hitson for general news reporting, Eliza Noe for breaking news reporting, Billy Schuerman for general news photography, feature photography, sports photography and breaking news photography, and Kelby Zenejas for COVID-19 newspaper, magazine, online category.

NewsWatch Ole Miss also had four finalists in the following categories: Julia James for online feature reporting, Amanda Nikhazy and Tia Jackson for online/digital feature videography, and DeAndria Turner for TV breaking news.