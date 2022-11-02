With midterm elections approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the University of Mississippi’s political student organizations are aiming to get students to vote.

UM College Democrats is an organization “dedicated to upholding and promoting the goals and ideals of the Democratic Party on campus and in the greater community through political action and community service.” The group has biweekly meetings for discussion of topics such as student loan forgiveness, women’s rights, LGBT+ rights and more.

Outreach coordinator Caleb Ball, a sophomore political science major, emphasized the importance of voting.

“Your vote is never going to matter until every single person who is a Democrat in Mississippi or in any other red state shows up to vote because it shows that we are here. We (have) to make sure our vote counts because there are very important issues on the ballot,” Ball said.

This November, the economy, immigration, abortion regulation and education are key issues being considered by candidates.

The Andrew Goodman Foundation chapter at UM is a non-partisan voting and civil rights advocacy group.

“Our national branch is trying to encourage student leaders to advocate to increase voter access, increase voter registration and increase voter participation for college students and the community they live in,” President Caroline Leonard, a junior international studies and Arabic major, said.

The foundation has held many voter drives this year including voter education fairs, including one celebrating National Voter’s Registration Day.

The Young Women for America chapter at UM promotes biblical and conservative values on campus.

“The organization itself is on a ‘She Prays, She Votes’ tour, so we have been praying along with them,” President Jordyn Ewing-Anderson, a junior political science major, said. “They recently stopped in Jackson, and I gave a speech about how Mississippi is the cornerstone of the pro-life movement.”

Abortion regulation is a key issue conservatives are focusing on in this midterm election, as well as second amendment rights and the economy.

“It is important to be involved because it ultimately affects you in the long run. Who we choose to elect into office matters,” Ewing-Anderson said.

Visit usa.gov for more information about voting in the United States.