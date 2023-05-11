Square Magazine, the University of Mississippi’s inaugural and exclusive fashion publication, released its annual print issue on Friday, April 28 at Caffecitos Coffee Truck. The release followed an event the previous week revealing the magazine’s cover.

This year’s print issue bears the title “Consciously Modern.” It features both photography and editorial pieces on the subject of fast fashion versus sustainable fashion.

Creative Planner Kaitlyn Steinroder explained the intent behind this theme.

“Consciously Modern is a celebration of sustainable fashion, an increasingly relevant subject,” Steinroder said. “We want to promote a culture of sustainability at Ole Miss, but we also aimed to make something eye-catching and artistic.”

Because Square is the only publication of its kind at UM, it provides style-minded students with a much-needed platform to unleash their creative potential.

“Square Magazine is an integral part of the Ole Miss campus, because there is no other outlet that exists for people who love fashion in this community,” Elena Ossoski, co-editor-in-chief of the magazine, said.

Ossoski joined Square’s editorial team during her freshman year of college. She emphasized how the magazine has changed her life by providing her a community of fellow fashion-lovers.

“The biggest thing that I’ve gained from being a part of the magazine is countless friendships with people who share the same interests and aspirations as me,” Ossoski said.

According to Ossoski, one of her favorite parts of releasing the print issue is seeing the team’s initial reactions.

“When it comes back from the printers, there is always a little element of surprise,” Ossoski said. “It is so fun and rewarding to see the smiles that come to everyone’s faces when they are able to see all of their hard work materialize.”

In addition to their annual print issue, Square publishes online content year-round. The magazine is also committed to expanding its reach and solidifying its presence on campus. . .

“Right now, Square’s biggest goal is to continue to improve and grow. All we ever want is to be better than we were the day before. We hope that one day Square Magazine can become a pillar of this university that attracts students to attend our school,” Ossoski said.

Students with a passion for fashion and a desire to contribute to Square’s vibrant community are encouraged to apply online. Interested individuals can access the application through the magazine’s Instagram bio (@um.squaremagazine).