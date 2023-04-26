The Ole Miss community rallied Tuesday on the student union plaza for the annual Take Back the Night event, a rally and march that raises awareness for students and the community impacted by sexual assault, intimate partner violence and stalking.

Violence Intervention and Prevention Services, Rallying Against Sexual Assault and the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender studies hosted Tuesday’s event. Donte’ S. Ferrell, social responsibility and engagement counselor for the athletics department, emceed.

The rally began with an opening address from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Brent Marsh, speeches given by representatives from UM campus organizations and a keynote address from Tess Lefmann, an assistant professor in the social work department.

The annual event included a march around campus during which UM organization members and event attendees could break the silence of gender-based violence by using their voices, signs and support for survivors.

“It really is powerful for me to see everyone come together, especially as a lot of speakers have said tonight this is something a lot of people find taboo,” senior elementary education major and RASA co-president Olivia Dolan said.

Dolan also said that it felt good to break the taboo.

“I think it’s really awesome that we are breaking the silence and coming together to discuss this and show each other support and show the survivors support,” Dolan said.

The rally also included a resource fair where several campus organizations hosted tables to provide their services to students. VIP: Survivor Support and RASA held a raffle with proceeds going to campus survivors who visit the VIP center and may need emergency funding.

Bhakti Patel, second-year graduate student for VIP: Survivor Support, believes that Take Back the Night empowers students.

“I think this event just brings community for students and makes them understand that they’re not alone in their healing journey — that people are holding hope for them,” Patel said.