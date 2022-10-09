After its inaugural event in 2019, the Longest Table was held again as part of the university’s 60th anniversary of integration events. On Sunday, Oct. 2, members of the university community gathered in the Circle to honor James Meredith and those who fought for the change we see today. This discussion-based event included a guided conversation held over a meal so citizens, students, faculty and staff within the Oxford community could engage in new conversations with each other.

Upon arrival, participants were given a wristband with a specific color. Across the 50 tables, there were colored table toppers that signified where each participant was supposed to sit.

“I want you to share your stories and hopes and dreams about our community,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

The conversation guides began with a conversation agreement, which included guidelines that helped ensure that all participants were open to having a respectful conversation. No. 1: listen first. No. 2: come with an open mind, ready to learn and grow. No. 3: what is offered at the table is by invitation, not demand. No. 4: fully engage and remain free of distractions. No. 5: when the going gets rough, turn to wonder. No. 6: own and guide the conversation.

After reading and accepting the conversation agreements, the groups picked a conversation leader to guide them through the three rounds of questions.

Round One, Getting to Know Each Other: In a minute or less, remind the group of your name and hometown. Then share your story of why you chose to work, learn, and/or live at the University of Mississippi or in the Oxford community.

Sarah Pierre, a third-year student at the University of Mississippi School of Law answered.

“When it came to me choosing to go to law school here, it wasn’t based on the scholarships I received or anything in that aspect. I chose to come here because of the gruesome racial reputation,” she said. “I’ve always had this perspective that people and places don’t change unless people that are willing to put in that work implement themselves into those places, and that’s what I felt about here.”

Round Two, Talking About This Place: What has been your favorite memory and your toughest time at UM/Oxford and what do you appreciate about the university/Oxford?

“With Ole Miss, I’ve loved it because I didn’t know what to expect coming here, and then I got here and you see surface level, you hear all the stereotypes,” said Gabrielle Miller, a senior studying social work and Spanish. “But the thing I like about here is that if you dig deep enough, you find good people and you can make your path.”

Round Three, Considering Our Past and Future: The James Meredith monument behind the Lyceum includes the values courage, perseverance, knowledge and opportunity. Consider your personal values. What do you see as the most important value to creating a more just and successful UM?

“I think perseverance is a big one because it’s really easy to get stuck in the idea that this community has become more inclusive and open-minded than it was 10 years ago, certainly more open-minded than it was 60 years ago, but there’s still progress to be had and change to be made,” Jack Jones, a freshman economics major, said. “Perseverance is not giving up and not stopping until things change for the better.”

Describe the UM/Oxford community that you want to create: What are some of the improvements that you’d like to see?

“I think taking that opportunity to listen to all the different opinions and viewpoints and then taking that knowledge and doing something with it because until you act on something, it means nothing, and I think that’s something the university is trying to do,” Miller said.

Other students also had ideas about the type of community they would like to create at the university.

“Cultural competence is something a lot of people overlook, and I feel like when a community maintains an adequate level of cultural competence, then they can act on the true definition of diversity,” Pierre said. “Not just creating a space where everyone is admitted to the university, but where they feel represented and protected.”

To close out the conversation, the groups were asked a question in regards to the legacy of James Meredith.

What actions as a member of the community can you make to strengthen the community while also honoring the legacy of James Meredith?

“For me, it’s facing fear and beyond the old stepping out of my comfort zone. I feel that even though we’ve made so much progress, there are many things that we can change within our community. If something comes in front of me that I know needs to be addressed, I want to face the fear of it being flipped back on me for being the one to challenge the status quo,” Pierre said.

This event allowed the Ole Miss community to interact in a safe and open-minded environment, to honor the commitment to change bestowed upon the university.