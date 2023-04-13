The world of video game adaptations has been fairly eventful as of late. Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” film was highly successful as was its sequel. HBO’s recent television adaptation of “The Last of Us” was also widely well received by passionate fans of the source material as well as general audience members.

This current revitalization of video game adaptations has had many questioning why the Super Mario Bros. world has yet to have its chance in the theatrical spotlight.

Many, myself included, have no qualms with blaming the 1993 live-action adaptation for this delay of a proper adaptation, as that film was a critical failure in every sense of the phrase. However, after thirty years of waiting, a new reimagining of the Super Mario Bros. franchise has made its way to the big screen.

Despite the initial backlash to the film’s controversial voice cast announced in late 2021, including Chris Pratt in the lead role, the film has garnered an exceptional amount of anticipation from fans of all ages in the months leading up to its release.

I, too, was skeptical as to whether the film would be a faithful adaptation of the now-iconic video game series or if it would remain complacent in its popularity by pandering to general moviegoers with its celebrity voice cast.

Thankfully, the film successfully captures the spirit of the games in a way that feels incredibly genuine. The filmmakers clearly had a great appreciation for the source material as there is no stone left unturned in regards to easter eggs and references.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a consistent feast for the eyes and ears. Brian Tyler’s score combines his talents with the iconic musical cues that fans have grown to associate with the games.

The vocal performances were the area where many fans were worried the film would falter, yet I was pleasantly surprised with what these actors were able to accomplish.

Chris Pratt gives a valiant attempt at the iconic voice of Mario. While I still believe that he was a peculiar casting choice, the film does a decent job of working around it. Charlie Day and Anya-Taylor Joy give solid performances as Luigi and Princess Peach, however, Jack Black’s Bowser is the clear standout of the film. Black provides an incredible comic presence throughout that completely overshadows the rest of the film’s comedic chops.

Despite successfully capturing the magic of the source material, the film could have benefited from a longer runtime in order to allow for a stronger plot and deeper characterization.

Much like the games on which the film is based, the plot is almost nonexistent. The film is much more concerned with racing to its conclusion than it is with allowing for deeper themes to shine through.

In short, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” succeeds in many ways that I believe will leave most fans satisfied. It is by no means a groundbreaking motion picture, but it is one that I had a super time experiencing, and I don’t imagine I will be the only one.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is in theaters now.