Sustainability Storytellers, organized by Kristen Alley Swain — an associate professor in the School of Journalism and New Media, provides an opportunity for students to produce multimedia stories that will explore solutions to sustainability challenges.

Students from all fields can apply, and no journalism experience is required. Members will be able to learn from award-winning journalists, travel on eco field trips and participate in workshops. They will produce multimedia stories that will explore solutions to sustainability challenges such as food, clean water, green living, climate change, energy efficiency and climate justice.

Swain, long interested in environmental communications, has produced studies on environmental justice. She also helped to create Planet Forward.

“In 2011, I had the opportunity to collaborate with the journalism school of George Washington University, and they launched the Planet Forward initiative. Now it’s a national consortium and has 30 universities or colleges involved,” Swain said.

In the national Planet Forward consortium, students gain access to learning and publishing opportunities, workshops, contests and events. Through the university, students will have free access to Planet Forward training as well as publication opportunities. There is also a chance for students to represent Ole Miss at the national Planet Forward summit in Washington, D.C.

“It is a two-day summit, and they have the top people around the world that work in all areas of sustainability to explain what they do and how students can get involved in those issues. (They) also have workshops on how to tell stories,” Swain said.

Sustainability Storytellers members will be able to apply for funding for this opportunity. Through the organization, students can get their stories about sustainability published.

“(Sustainability Storytellers) would be a way for students to produce stories about what they are doing, and those stories can be published on Planet Forward, Hotty Toddy, The Daily Mississippian and other outlets like that.”

Planet Forward partners with organizations such as National Geographic, Patagonia, Food and Agriculture Organization (United Nations) and more that could publish members’ stories.

The Sustainability Storytellers organization plans to submit work to Storyfest, the prestigious annual Planet Forward contest. The next deadline is Feb. 6, and entries include sustainability initiatives or innovations or other sustainability issues. Story categories include Best Science Essay, Most Compelling Character, Best Use of Science or Data, Best Scalable Innovation and Most Creativity in Environmental Storytelling. Winners receive national recognition as well as cash awards or a chance to go on a free ecological expedition. The Grand Prize for the 2023 Storyfest Award is a trip to Iceland with Lindblad Expeditions to report on the enviornment. Students interested in joining Sustainability Storytellers can fill out an online form or email Swain (kaswain@olemiss.edu).