TEDxUniversityofMississippi’s eighth annual lecture series, “Facing Forward,” took place Thursday evening at the Ford Center. Several speakers across multiple disciplines shared the importance of perseverance, honesty and connection as a part of the event.

Emma Brewer, TEDxUniversityofMississippi’s chief of staff, offered insight into the mission of the organization and what the team sets out to accomplish each year.

“Our goal is to spark conversation in our community and across Mississippi by promoting and sharing new ideas presented by different innovators, creators and thinkers from Mississippi and beyond,” Brewer said.

The event featured eight speakers throughout seven inspiring presentations centered around cultivating change and diverse perspectives within one’s community and beyond.

Former FBI agent and professor Michael “Bret” Hood gave a presentation titled “You might not be as ethical as you think you are,” in which he challenged the audience through a series of situational exercises to consider their own ethical standings from alternative perspectives.

“​​I spent 25 years of my life as an FBI special agent putting people in jail. I want to spend the next 25 trying to keep people out,” Hood said. “If you empower people around you to give you the opinions that you may not want to hear, you empower the people around you to generate these different perspectives.”

Also emphasizing the importance of empathizing with diverse perspectives, sociologist Castel V. Sweet gave the audience insight into her experiences working with marginalized groups throughout her college experience and professional career.

As a community engagement professional, Sweet shared the importance of cultivating impactful community relationships by listening to the stories and culture of those who have been historically ignored. Sweet argued that the consideration of unique perspectives is the key to exploring new avenues of progress.

“It is history that reminds us that if we embed ourselves in community, we can inspire legislation that can change the possibilities for generations to come,” Sweet said. “By embedding ourselves in community, we can create pathways to places we may never travel ourselves.”

Vince Hafeli, an advocate for mental health and suicide awarness in the workplace, spoke candidly of his path to promoting change within construction industry culture by removing the stigma associated with mental health.

“We lose more than 5,500 workers a year to suicide, and those numbers are underreported,” Hafeli said. “We lose five times as many workers to suicide as we do the work injuries.”

As the only certified Polyvagal-Informed professional in the world, speaker Adam Gust focused on the connection between nervous system science and drum performance and engaged the audience in a rhythmic exercise. During intermission, Gust exhibited his talent as a professional drummer by delivering a lively performance.

Prior to the event, the Mississippians Jazz Ensemble performed a set featuring a piece by renowned Jazz composer John Clayton in celebration of 100 years at Ole Miss.

“We are so grateful for the support of the Ole Miss community, as our organization would not be

where it is today without it,” Brewer said. “If you attended last Thursday we are so glad you came, and if you were not able to attend, make sure to stay tuned for when our speakers’ talks are published online.”