Many students’ first weekend in Oxford just got a lot more exciting with the announcement that The Band CAMINO will be headlining at The Lyric on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Nashville by-way-of Memphis based act, consisting of Spencer Stewart, Jeffery Jordan and Garrison Burgess, is now on the second leg of their recent headline tour, which kicked off in Louisville, Ky., in late March.

The tour comes on the heels of their debut, self-titled album “The Band CAMINO,” which is just one of the band’s recent accomplishments.

Within the past year, The Band CAMINO has not only made their television debut on the ABC nightly talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” but also acted as the opener for Dan + Shay’s 2021 US Tour.

In addition, the band has garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People and The Associated Press.

The acclaim and accomplishments make sense after listening to their discography.

Similar to bands like The 1975, The Band CAMINO’s music strikes a unique and refreshing balance of powerful rock, introspective indie and pop.

This blend is most apparent in some of their most popular songs such as “2/14,” whose production leans more towards indie than rock, and “I Think I Like You,” which artfully incorporates an extremely catchy ’80s synth.

“Daphne Blue” is another example, juxtaposing powerful guitar with soft and strong vocal moments that come at just the right time.

Although the sound is the first thing that stands out about The Band CAMINO’s music, their lyrics are an important component worth looking into on Spotify or Apple Music before the show.

Songs such as “EVERYBODYDIES” and “Underneath My Skin” juxtapose upbeat tunes with lyrics about issues or situations to which people can relate.

This rare balance is hard to achieve, but makes for infectious music appropriate for any listener. In the band’s most recent bio, Jordan indicated this is one of the primary goals for the band’s music.

“We want to make music for the people who listen to everything,” Jordan said. “We want people to be able to listen to Justin Bieber and then listen to The Band CAMINO back-to-back.”

As far as performance goes, concert-goers in Oxford can expect lots of energy from The Band CAMINO.

According to the band members, strong chemistry has existed since playing their first show.

“There was instant chemistry, and everybody on the team could feel it,” Burgess said. “Everybody’s very appreciative of each other and what they bring to the table.”

One place where this chemistry shines through is in The Band CAMINO’s music videos. From the music video for “Roses,” which is sweet and comedic, to the music video for “Know it All,” which is a more classic music video take, it’s clear the band loves working together and will put on a show worth seeing.

The Band CAMINO will perform at The Lyric on Friday, Aug. 26. Tickets are available on The Lyric website.