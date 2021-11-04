Next Monday marks the one-year anniversary of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s death, which sent mournful waves across the country. Trebek was a mainstay of American society, with a daily 30-minute presence for over 30 years. He was a champion of the pursuit of knowledge, and his persona transcended the game show world, making cameos in pop culture giants like “The Simpsons” and being famously parodied by Will Ferrell on “Saturday Night Live.”

Alex was more than a game show host, he was a member of the family. His daily appearances offered comfort for all who watched, whether it be at home, at a grandparent’s house or while waiting for a flight at the airport. Everyone could gather around the TV and argue over the facts, bond over what they knew in common or be just as confused as the contestants after a really strange question. Alex never ridiculed contestants — or the guests at home — for missing an answer, although he may poke fun from time to time, and always ended with an “Oh, sorry,” in his iconic Canadian accent. He was only interested in the facts and teaching the audience one clue at a time.

I had a special relationship with Alex, likely beginning when I was less than a year old. He was like my surrogate grandpa, who I probably saw more than my own grandparents at times. We’d have our 30-minute meetings every weekday (with reruns on Saturday) where he would ask the questions and I’d try my best to give the answers. He taught me so much of what I know today, even more than facts: How to approach new information, that it’s okay to not know sometimes and even how to carry myself when I was the focus of attention.

My time under the spotlight came on Feb. 3, 2020, when I finally got to meet Alex and film my first of two episodes on the “Jeopardy! College Championship.” I had been whisked around filming promo videos and secluded in the green room all morning until 11:00 a.m. when Maggie Speak — one of the head producers on “Jeopardy!” at the time and now a personal friend — told me I would be at the second podium for the next game. Before I knew it, I was under the spotlights while Johnny Gilbert announced “A sophomore from the University of Mississippi from Perryville, Missouri, Londyn Lorenz.” Seconds later, Alex emerged from behind the question board, greeted the audience and us contestants and took his place behind his podium.

During the whole taping process, I was in awe of being in Alex’s presence and hearing him say my name. On-screen, Alex charged through the questions and we shared a laugh over my mid-game interview, but he was even more electric behind the scenes. During the first commercial break, we took our picture, now my favorite picture of all time, and during the following breaks, he took questions from the audience. His same dry humor and sarcasm shone through during the informal Q&A, where he told the audience that he didn’t remember his favorite question — “I just read them and go.” — among other amusing anecdotes.

Everyone has been told to never meet their heroes, but mine was even better than I expected. Everyone knew about his cancer diagnosis and could see the smallest glimpses of weakness at times, but his strength and determination were an inspiration to me and the rest of the country. He was a light to the nation over his 34-year tenure as host, and that light will continue long after his death. His influence can be felt even now, whether you look to the Alaskan musk ox farm where he was the “Herd Godfather,” the 62-acre Trebek Open Space in Los Angeles, which he donated to the city or even the clothes he wore on the show, which were posthumously donated to The Doe Fund.

Alex Trebek will forever be a pillar of American culture and entertainment, but his impact goes so much further. May his memory continue to be a blessing.