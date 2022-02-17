“The Weekly Scoop” podcast, presented by The Daily Mississippian, premieres tomorrow.

“The Weekly Scoop,” hosted by Jacob Meyers, consists of interviews with teachers, students and members of the Oxford community. The podcast features conversations about life on campus and around Oxford and interviews with professors and Ole Miss staff.

In the first episode, Associated Student Body Sen. Bennett Matson, who assisted with passing the new Safe Ride Home program for students on the Oxford Square, shares his thoughts about getting the initiative passed and implemented.

Episodes will be posted weekly on Fridays. Listeners can access the podcast on SoundCloud and YouTube to listen and watch the content. To stay up to date with “The Weekly Scoop” and new episodes, subscribe to The Daily Mississippian Soundcloud and YouTube channel. The podcast will also be accessible on our website, thedmonline.com.