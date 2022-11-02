The film, which follows the DC Comics antihero, portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, was originally greenlit back in 2014.

While the film’s rocky development was likely due to the lack of preparedness and overall nearsightedness of the extended cinematic universe that the film inhabits, after viewing “Black Adam” it becomes clear that the movie itself is indicative of these larger behind-the- scenes issues.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra more than leans into the sheer power of the titular character and, in turn, the stoic persona that the antihero consistently adopts throughout the film’s two hour and five minute run time.

While this makes for great spectacle and highly immersive action sequences, there is a significant level of disconnect between the audience and Johnson’s title character.

As usual, Johnson is arguably cashing in on his popularity as a central figure in the world of pop culture more so than he is becoming a character. While many will surely blame Johnson’s lack of emotion or characterization on his performance alone, it doesn’t appear that he is given much to work with in the first place from a writing and directing standpoint.

This extends past the title character, affecting the supporting cast as well.

Despite the clear talent on display and the significant levels of chemistry between a few key supporting cast members, namely Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, not enough time is spent building on these relationships. As a result, the character arcs and resolutions often fall flat.

The highly predictable third act is riddled with superhero tropes that have plagued the genre for more than a decade. While comic book movies being generic is not a new development, this does not excuse laziness within a multi-million dollar production.

I am well aware that the average moviegoer will not be going to view “Black Adam,” or, perhaps, any comic book film for that matter, for a lesson on the do’s and don’ts of modern screenwriting or directing.

However, a film of this size and with this wide of a reach should be held at the same level of scrutiny and constructive criticism as every other film being shown at the multiplex alongside it.

There is certainly enjoyment to be had in “Black Adam,” especially for fans of the source material. In fact, there were many times throughout certain action sequences and plot reveals where I became genuinely excited by what I was witnessing on screen. I only wish that these moments had a more long-lasting impact.

“Black Adam” is playing in movie theaters nationwide.