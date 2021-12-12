In Lafayette County, the name Princess Hoka has many uses: The Hoka Theatre, a counter-cultural theatre that closed in 1996 and it’s also the name of an Oscar-like trophy given out by Oxford Film fest for a number of years.

According to popular lore, Princess Hoka was a Chickasaw princess who sold her land to Lafayette County in 1836. But the dark truth behind the legend is far more slippery and far more complex, revealing how little most of us know about the Native Americans who once lived on the land that is now Oxford.

The City of Oxford’s history page on its website says that the land that now comprises the city once belonged to “Princess Hoka, a Chickasaw Indian maiden. Although no pictures of Princess Hoka have survived, she is famous locally as the namesake for the fondly remembered Hoka Theatre.”

But Robbie Ethridge, a professor of anthropology who specializes in the American South and Southeastern Indians, said that the concept of royalty did not exist in Native American culture.

“The princess thing had to come from — it’s apocryphal,” Ethridge said. “It had to come from white people. She would not have been called a princess among the Chickasaw. That title would not have existed at the time.”

Brad R. Lieb, the director of Chickasaw Archaeology for the Chickasaw nation, said that “Princess Hoka” might not have been a woman, or even an individual person.

Hoka, for instance, does not have an intrinsic meaning by itself, he said. It’s more likely to be a nickname or a fragment of a name, for example Iahoka or Shahhoka. These names were from different townships, meaning there was not just one “Hoka.”

The name is nonetheless a rare reminder of the Chickasaw who lived in and owned local land before agreeing to sell it to the U.S. government. Much of the land Lafayette County and the City of Oxford resides on was previously owned by a Chickasaw person or people, who appear to be represented in many land deeds as “Princess Hoka.” The name also appears in federal land patents that include the City of Oxford.

Ron Shapiro, who died in 2019, named his theater with the tribe in mind.

“He named his theater the Hoka to honor the displaced people who once called this land home,” said Matt Wymer, with the Oxford Film Festival. “The Hoka was the center of the arts for over 20 years, closing in 1997.”

As Shapiro likely knew, “selling” Native American land was rarely as amiable as history books make it out to be.

In 1829, Gov. Gerad Chittocque Brandon wrote a letter to the Alabama governor urging the removal of all “savage tribes of Indians” from Mississippi and Alabama land. The Chickasaw had already sold land in Tennessee and Kentucky in the decades prior.

In 1830, the United States Congress passed the Indian Removal Act forcing Native Americans east of the Mississippi river. They were forced to resettle in Oklahoma and the “Trail of Tears” caused many deaths along the way.

However, the Chickasaw remained in Mississippi until 1836, when the Chickasaw Cession began. Once the Chickasaw agreed to sell their land, which was surveyed at around 6,000,000 acres, white settlers began piling in.

The chiefs who signed the treaty would not have been able to read or write, according to Lieb.

The premise of the treaty would guarantee that each Chickasaw land owner would receive a minimum price of around $1.50 per acre.

“If you had a family, you got two sections,” Lieb said. “If you had a slave, you got a half section extra. If you had a large family (greater than five in the household) you got three land sections.”

The 1830 Indian Removal Act was proposed to dispel all Indian people. The government looked down upon Native Americans and they were viewed as unequal to the white race.

“The southern tribes who were removed to Oklahoma were not ‘wild Indians,’ causing problems or attacking anyone. They were largely farmers raising corn, cotton, and other crops and herdsmen just like American farmers by the 1820s, sending their children to schools to learn English and other subjects. Many were mixed blood and looked like any other white American,” Lieb said.

Under President Johnson, Chickasaws were told to leave their sacred homeland to move hundreds of miles west to Oklahoma for White people to receive land that was “rightfully theirs.” Lieb said many Chickasaws felt cheated by President Johnson because he did not enforce the prior treaties that guaranteed the return of their land in Northern Mississippi and Alabama. Instead, Johnson allowed the states to run Indians off the land over the greed for their land and farms.

“I suspect that most people around Oxford do not know that Chickasaws still exist,” Lieb said. “We remember our past selectively, I think, emphasizing some things and tending to forget other things. The 1830 Indian Removal Act was an act of racial discrimination, and some would say genocide in order to get the land and farms of a people who had been here for centuries and who were cooperating with the government in attempts to adapt to and acculturate to American society.”

For many non-native people, the history of Native Americans is only taught for a small portion of any American history class, but without the Native Americans, there would be no American history.

“History, as you know, is fluid and ever-changing, and we tailor it to meet the needs of our contemporary lives. Every nation/political body/ethnic group slants their histories toward the stories they want to tell themselves about themselves,” Ethridge said. “America and American history is no different, and in the story of America, for a multitude of reasons that we, as Americans, would rather not confront, we have decided to make Native Americans incidental to American history.”