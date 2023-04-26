Friday, April 28: Music

6:15 p.m.

The Stews provide a unique live experience on the Main Stage on North Lamar.

7:45 p.m.

Chapel Hart serves up harmonious flair on the Main Stage on North Lamar.

9:15 p.m.

Ashley McBryde headlines with Southern charm on the Main Stage on North Lamar.

Saturday, April 29: Music

11 a.m.

The Mississippians Jazz Ensemble presents a lively jazz performance on the Main Stage on North Lamar.

12:30 p.m.

Vieux Farka Touré cooks up a fascinating performance on the Main Stage on North Lamar.

2 p.m.

The Sensational Barnes Brothers captivate their audience on the Main Stage on North Lamar.

3:30 p.m.

Southern Avenue shares some smooth blues tunes at the Main Stage on North Lamar.

5 p.m.

Lissie pops in for an unforgettable performance at the Main Stage on North Lamar.

6:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke brings all the grooves to the Main Stage on North Lamar.

8:30 p.m.

Marcus King invites his audience into a dynamic experience at the Main Stage on North Lamar.

Saturday, April 29: Events, Vendors and Food

7:30 a.m.

Double Decker Spring Run/Walk 10k begins

9 a.m.

Double Decker Spring Run Kids Fun Run begins

10 a.m.

More than 100 art and food vendors will be at various locations around the square.

Shuttle Services will run from Oxford High School and the University of Mississippi South Oxford Center Parking Garage with a $5 charge for round-trip.

Graduate Oxford Kid Zone opens in Chancery Building Parking Lot with rides and games. Tickets are required. $20 wristbands are available for unlimited rides.

5:30 p.m.

Art and food vendors close

10 p.m.

Festival concludes.