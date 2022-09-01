The Mississippi Temporary Assistance for Needy Families scandal further emphasizes our state’s desperate need for strong leaders.

Three years ago, an investigation into former Gov. Phil Bryant’s administration into the misuse of $77 million in welfare funds began.

It’s been alleged that funds were given to notable individuals and companies such as Brett Favre, a former WWE wrestler and the University of Southern Mississippi to promote different interests like experimental medicines, a new USM volleyball stadium and exercise programs across the state. These funds were intended to address poverty in Mississippi.

When Mississippi Today released text messages Bryant had sent to various individuals involved, Mississippians got a glimpse into what appeared to be complicity shared by many of the people involved.

While the investigation has been going on for quite some time, events with the state’s current leadership have kept the story running. Just recently, a civil lawsuit was filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services to try to locate and receive $24 million of the missing funds. Gov. Tate Reeves’ association with other people being investigated has been called into question.

The TANF scandal coming to light is a cherry on top of the failures of our state’s executive branch. While the selection of governors like Bryant and Reeves all revolves around partisan

politics, my question is why these men? Bryant, a conservative adamantly opposed to government spending, has been accused of using it for his own benefit and has faced no legal repercussions. Reeves’ official website claims he is “Shedding light on the issues and installing the best leadership to help him turn the departments around to work for the people of Mississippi.” When in fact, he fired the investigation’s lead attorney Brad Pigott because he supposedly held a “political agenda.” The hypocrisy of state leadership has become so blatant it’s disrespectful to the severely impoverished citizens that required the funds for basic needs.

This scandal could be a turning point for Mississippi voters of both parties to begin vetting its leaders better. A system of accountability starts with public outcry. The moment Mississippi holds its leaders accountable is the moment its leaders improve, and the well-being of its citizens will improve in turn.

David Ramsey is a sophomore majoring in journalism and integrated marketing communications from Madison, Miss.