The second episode of “The Weekly Scoop” podcast is available to listen to today.

In this episode, Krystle Hughes, a transfer student from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, shares her experiences transitioning from a community college to the University of Mississippi.

Krystle is also involved with numerous organizations on campus, such as the Black Student Union, the Associated Student Body and Phi Theta Kappa. In Phi Theta Kappa, she aims to promote the organization for transfer students who may have been involved at previous schools or any transfer students looking for an organization to be a part of.

Episodes will be posted weekly on Fridays and can be found on SoundCloud and on the front page of The Daily Mississippian website.