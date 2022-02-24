This article marks the fourth installation of the series highlighting the changing of the guard in Rebel football. I will be taking to the film in order to watch, breakdown and evaluate notable Ole Miss athletes who have either declared for the draft or are transferring into the program.

Stat Breakdown

Listed H/W/P: 5’11”, 212 lbs, RB

Pro Comparison: Alvin Kamara

In a Nutshell: Evans is lightning in a 212lb bottle. He possesses elite speed, which allows him to beat linebackers to the edge and defensive backs in the open field. Evans has also flashed impressive hands out of the backfield and should be able to fill the pass catching role left by Jerrion Ealy. The TCU transfer also displays terrific contact balance, which forces tacklers to hit him with near perfect accuracy.

Strengths

This offseason, running back has become a position of need. With the program’s top three backs all leaving (Ealy and Conner to the draft, Parish via the portal), there was a desperate hole in the backfield. Ole Miss brought in just one running back recruit in Quinshon Judkins, who is listed as the No. 55 RB in the nation but had an impressive offer list. He will need time to develop into a contributor so the brunt of the running back responsibilities will fall onto Zach Evans.

In all of the NCAA, there is no player you could say would truly be a better person for this job than Evans. He has an amazingly balanced skill set as a runner, being able to hit the home run with his speed while also having the power to pick up short yardage. In the pass game, he has shown capable hands and route running, which is wonderful as Lane Kiffin is fond of using wheel routes out of the backfield to attack the soft spots in zone coverage. Ole Miss is getting a player that would be a take for any team, at any time. He is a playmaker that will cause problems for defenses like Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Evans is a big play waiting to happen. He is electric as soon as he gets the ball, outrunning defenses to their run fits by getting up to full speed in just a few steps. This does a few things for the offense. Primarily, it means that the offensive linemen do not need to hold their blocks as long and have an easier job in the run game. Secondly, it means that defenders need to take nearly perfect angles on him if they want to effectively fill their gap. This was on full display against Cal, as there would constantly be very little movement from the TCU offensive line, and Evans would be left with small gaps and unblocked linebackers. However, his ability to keep his feet moving means that even if the target gap is plugged, he can use his eyes to find a cutback lane and hit in without losing momentum. He also runs smart, avoiding large contact with defenders when possible and breaking arm tackles systematically. If the situation comes up where Evans must initiate contact, he tends to fall forward. He is not a raw power back who hits defenders with punishing violence, but he has a strong frame and does a good job keeping his legs driving through contact.

With 3:41 left in the first quarter against SMU, Evans tore off a run that showcased exactly how special of a back he could be. TCU came out in 30 personnel (three in the backfield with no tight ends) against SMU who was in a dime look (much like what Ole Miss runs). The fullbacks were lined up to either side of the QB, with Evans sitting just behind him. Pre-snap, the QB motioned one fullback to the left but no SMU defenders followed, meaning the right side of the formation was now losing in the numbers game.

This mismatch produced a free rusher in the form of a blitzing linebacker, who got to Evans three yards in the backfield. The backer was able to get a good angle on Evans, but could not wrap him up as Evans accelerated through his arm tackle. Had Snoop Conner been running the ball, the play would have been a loss. Evans blew by both defensive tackles and got six yards past the line of scrimmage before the next wave of defenders got to him. Two SMU defenders dove at his legs, making good contact, throwing Evans off balance. He lunged through the air, landing on one leg but used an arm to stabilize himself. Had Ealy been carrying the ball, the play would have been over here. Before Evans could stand up, a third defender hurls himself over the pile and grabs Evans by the foot. He stumbled again, one leg just a few inches off the ground while the other was locked into a deep squat holding his entire body weight. He lurched forward off the squatted leg and once again used his hand to keep balance. His head popped up and he surged forward, gaining 15 more yards before being caught by a pursuing defender.

These are the things that Evans can do that Ole Miss does not have. College football is won by having dynamic playmakers on offense, and the Rebels just got one of the best in the game. In just six games last season, Evans had 103 touches for 778 yards. On the ground he averaged 7.0 yards per carry and 108 yards per game. He scored a total of six touchdowns and did not turn the ball over a single time.

Weaknesses

There is truly not much to criticize about Evans’ game. The only thing that could be an issue in the upcoming season is load management. Evans will be asked to play almost every snap in the upcoming season given the poor depth at the position, and if he goes down with an injury, it will be detrimental to the team. I would suggest Lane Kiffin attacks the portal once more to find a backup to Evans who can be both a change of pace player, and be able to step up if an injury happens. The big name left in the portal is Camar Wheaton, who was a 5-star in the class of 2021 and committed to Alabama but was unable to play with an injury. Saban has publicly given him compliments and he is just one season removed from being the No. 34 player nationally. Evans is also probably going to be a one-and-done type of player, and Wheaton has at least two years left in him, so pulling him would be a huge win. I have no knowledge of any contact between the coaching staff and Wheaton nor do I have any reason to think he is likely to commit, but adding another capable back is crucial.

Takeaways

Lane Kiffin has spent his offseason attacking the transfer portal with vicious efficiency. They have landed a number of guys who will come in and contribute at a high level from day one. Moving forward as a program is about bringing in players who will perform at a national championship level. Zach Evans is that kind of player. Jaxson Dart has the potential to be that kind of player. Guys like Khari Coleman, Malik Heath, Jared Ivey, Michael Trigg, Ladarius Tennison, Troy Brown and Isheem Young are all guys who have NFL upside. Of course, the answer to sustained success is successful and dominant recruiting, but that starts with a winning culture. Things are certainly changing in Oxford, and this transfer class has a chance to be the catalyst.