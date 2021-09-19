The Ole Miss Rebels came out hot against Tulane, totaling 707 yards on offense and holding Tulane to 21 points all game in their 61-21 victory.



The Green Wave brought the rain

The original starting time of 7 p.m. did not last long in the unpredictable Oxford weather.

Due to lightning in the area, the game did not kick off until 8:45 p.m. CST, an almost two hour delay at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The field looked seemingly drenched with rainwater, but after field crews drained the playing surface it was all ready for the long awaited start to the Rebel’s second home game of the season.

Neither the wait nor the rain seemed to put a damper on the Ole Miss football parade, defeating Tulane 61-21.

Start strong and fast

Lane Kiffin’s offense proved in the first minutes of the game that they are not to be doubted or looked over. After Tulane won the toss and deferred to the second half, the Rebel offense took to the field and drove the ball down 75 yards in less than four minutes. Henry Parrish Jr. earned the first touchdown of the night with a 19-yard run on the 11th play of Ole Miss’ first drive.

The Rebel defense then forced a three and out, regaining possession and scoring on their second consecutive drive. Matt Corral ran the ball in from nine yards out to the Rebels up 13-0.

With scoring plays on three of their first four drives of the first quarter, the Ole Miss offense showcased dominance early, with the defense able to hold Tulane to one touchdown after 15 minutes of play.

The hype is real

In their win tonight, quarterback Matt Corral further proved why he has become a household name in college football.

Corral had a record setting performance, totaling 403 yards on offense. Corral ran for four touchdowns and threw three, becoming the first SEC player to do so in a game.

He has proved time and time again that he has grown as a player, totaling 14 touchdowns on the season with no turnovers. He used his legs more than average tonight, running for 68 yards across 13 attempts. Corral led the Ole Miss offense to a 707 yard night and program record 41 first downs.

With Ole Miss’ next contest coming against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Corral has every opportunity to prove he is the most dominant quarterback in college football.