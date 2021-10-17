In the words of Head Coach Lane Kiffin, all I feel is relief.

For the second week in a row, the Ole Miss Rebels narrowly squeaked out a win during the final ticks of the game. The Rebels went into Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee and came away with a 31-26 victory, but it did not come with ease. Despite a dominant first half performance by the Rebels, the Volunteers made a comeback during the second thirty and had a chance to take the lead and win the game with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. As the clock ran down, the Tennessee quarterback failed to convert a touchdown, earning the Rebels their fifth victory of the season.

Tennessee fans need to get a grip

Who brings a golf ball to a football game? During Tennessee’s second to last drive of the game, the Volunteers failed to convert on fourth and long, a controversial moment in the game. On fourth-and-24, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a pass to Jacob Warren, who came up one yard short of the first down. After the play was reviewed and the call stood, the ball was turned over on downs to the Rebels, essentially sealing the Rebel victory (or so we thought). Frustrated with the call on the field, Tennessee fans in the stadium began an uprising of sorts. For 20 minutes, the Ole Miss sideline became riddled with trash and debris, causing players and coaches to evacuate the sideline and group up in the middle of the field, out of reach of Tennessee fans falling objects. During the chaos, head coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball, which he kindly displayed to the fans during his postgame interview. The Tennessee dance team and band even left the stands with 54 seconds left on the clock, as they were in direct path of beer cans, water bottles and who knows what else. After the lengthy delay, the Rebel offense returned to the field, but were unable to convert a first down. A great punt return by Tennessee special teams had Rebel fans holding their breath. With 27 seconds on the clock, a touchdown and extra point would earn the Vols a victory. An incomplete pass through the hands of a Tennessee receiver in the end zone would leave the Vols one more chance. However, newcomer to the game Joe Milton failed to score on the play, running the clock down as he stepped out of bounds at the 8 yard line. As Kiffin exited the stadium with the win in hand, fans were relentless. They continued throwing objects and yelling, truly sealing their fate as great hosts and possessors of lovely sportsmanship.

Defense wins games

In their last two games, the Tennessee offense averaged 53.5 points against SEC opponents South Carolina and Missouri. In their last two games, the Ole Miss defense gave up an average of 46.5 points against SEC opponents Arkansas and Alabama. Given this, it would have been no surprise to see another blowout score, with Tennessee racking up record-high points against the Rebel defense. To the surprise of many, the Ole Miss defense played with the strength and fierceness to hold Tennessee to 26 points. The Rebels were able to sack quarterback Hendon Hooker four times in the first half, a season high for the Landshark defense. Linebacker Mark Robinson ended the day with 12 solo tackles, two sacks and five tackles for losses. Sam Williams had a great showing tonight, racking up seven total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Considering the offensive high Tennessee was on coming into this matchup, it’s great to see that our defense can step up and win us games without having to put all confidence in the Rebel offense.

Matt Corral is tough… really tough

Down four starters on offense, Matt Corral can still get it done. Corral totaled 30 solo carries on the night, the most by any Rebel since 2007. Coming into this season, many questioned if Matt Corral could get it down on the ground, if his only power came in the air. Well, if the first five games weren’t good enough, he definitely sealed the deal tonight. Corral led the team rushing, letting his legs carry him for 195 yards with an average of 6.5 yards per carry. Despite not rushing for a touchdown tonight, Corral still threw for two TDs and 231 yards in the air. If you missed the play where Corral shoved his own man in the back to gain a few more yards, check YouTube highlights today because that’s not something you want to miss. He’s playing like a running back, throwing his shoulder into each defender and rarely sliding. It’s definitely a unique style and one that doesn’t provide himself with much protection, but Matt can get it done.