Ole Miss cruised to an 11-1 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the season.



The game was called in the seventh inning due to a run-rule being put into place prior to the start of the game.

Tim Elko’s new ACL is fitting quite nicely

As if there was any doubt. Tim Elko went on to score his second home run in as many games. In the fourth inning, Elko hit a two-run no-doubter in the right field, where he was greeted with another beer shower. After the game, he was asked if it ever gets old. His answer? “Never.”

He completely electrifies the crowd each time he steps up to the plate, and if you thought he was good with one ACL, you should see him with two.

Defense is showing improvement

Head coach Mike Bianco stressed the importance of cleaning up errors defensively and making sure that it wouldn’t be an issue later on as the season goes on. Opening up the season in game one, the Rebels had four errors that raised a few eyebrows within the stands. However, all it took was one game for Ole Miss to fix that, and the Rebs cruised to another victory, this time with no errors.

The Bullpen looks deep

A year ago, Ole Miss had one of the most competent pitching staffs in the country.

This season, although there were doubts, the Ole Miss bullpen looks capable and consistent. Aside from Taylor Broadway last season, there weren’t a lot of closers that could step in and finish out a game. This year, Mike Bianco has already pulled for multiple pitchers who have shown their ability to make an impact.

John Gaddis earned the start at pitcher for the Rebs on Saturday. He went for four innings allowing three hits, one earned run and three strikeouts. Gaddis improved to 1-0 on the season.

Ole Miss will be looking to sweep Charleston Southern at 1:30 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.