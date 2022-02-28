Ole Miss can’t stop scoring runs or winning games, and Friday night against VCU was no different. Coming into this weekend series, the Rebels were 4-0 with 47 runs scored in only 29 innings.





Derek Diamond earned his 20th start on the mound on Friday night, going for five innings to only allow two earned runs.

Golden Glove winner and catcher Hayden Dunhurst was out of the lineup again after suffering a hamstring issue last weekend while rounding the bases. Head coach Mike Bianco suggested that he would be back soon, but unfortunately is still out. Backup catcher Calvin Harris has been the perfect addition for Ole Miss

Kevin Graham continues his electric week

Just when you think Kevin Graham’s at-bats couldn’t be better, he adds another home run to lead the Rebels to victory. In the midweek game on Wednesday, Graham had seven RBIs in only five innings against Arkansas State. Coming off of a stellar midweek game, Kevin Graham continued his dominance at the plate adding another home run in the fifth on Friday.

Even when it’s cold, the Rebel bats stay hot.

It was a cold night at Swayze on Friday, but the Ole Miss bats managed to add 10 more runs to their already 47 runs on the season. Ole Miss made sure to capitalize early on the Rams’ five errors on the day. Peyton Chatagnier and Reagan Burford both led the team with three RBIs apiece.

Transfer Reagan Burford is showing excellent promise

Reagan Burford had three runs scored against VCU on Friday night, along with three RBIs. The junior college transfer has quickly made an impact earning the starting position at third base.

Ole Miss will host ULM at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. C.T. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST Both games will be on SEC Network+.