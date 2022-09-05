Ole Miss came away with a 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, and Rebel fans witnessed the many strengths and weaknesses of the team. Head coach Lane Kiffin has a lot to be excited about regarding defense and the team’s run game, but he also learned that his team needs to continue working on the passing game.

Defense Is a Major Bright Spot

Although the Rebel defense started slow, typical in a season opener, they picked it up as the game continued. The Rebels got key contributions from linebackers Troy Brown and Khari Coleman, who collected 15 combined tackles.

Brown said after the game, “He (Coleman) had a three and out by himself.”

Coleman’s impact was seen by Rebel fans everywhere, but the entire Trojan offense felt his presence. Whenever a play happened on defense, it was never a question of if, but how Coleman was involved. The junior linebacker excelled in coming off the edge, going through the interior o-line and drop coverage.

Coleman was the defensive player of the game, and he would have been the outright player of the game if a man named Zach Evans did not exist.

Zach Evans Is a Force To Be Reckoned With

Unlike last season when the Rebels and quarterback Matt Corral opened the season with a bang in the passing game against Louisville, Kiffin opted for a more run-centric first game. As the new starting running back in town, Evans had a lot of expectations on his shoulders, and he delivered on all of them.

En route to a 130-yard rushing performance, the Texas Christian University transfer showcased a toolbelt of skills that Rebel coaches and fans should be excited about going forward. Evans had 20 carries and averaged 6.5 yards per carry with a long of 46 yards. He made a statement to the entire nation in his first game as an Ole Miss Rebel, and he spoke highly of his opening day experience.

“It felt good being out there being able to perform for y’all,” Evans said postgame.

The six-foot running back played with a hair-on-fire mentality, running through and past everyone. He will be a player to pay attention to all season long.

The QB Competition Is Still On-going

Despite the success of its defense and star running back, Ole Miss still has some looming questions about the quarterback position. Jaxson Dart got the starting nod versus Troy, but his Rebel debut did not go exactly how he wanted.

Dart threw for 154 yards on 27 attempts with one interception in a less than impressive inaugural performance. Late in the game, Kiffin opted to throw the ball more to establish confidence in the passing game moving forward. However, the longest passing play for the Rebels was 22 yards, so Ole Miss never found a rhythm in its passing game.

Kiffin explained that sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer would get his chance next week against Central Arkansas, so the quarterback battle is far from over in Oxford.

Through the peaks and valleys of Saturday’s game, the Rebels are happy to have walked away with a win.

Kiffin said after the game, “We are glad to get to 1-0, can’t get to 2-0 without today.”

Ole Miss will look to build off its success and work through its shortcomings in next Saturday’s matchup against Central Arkansas.