

In its first Power Five matchup of the season, Ole Miss showed out in Atlanta. The Rebels cruised to a 42-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets, and it was never really a game. We saw many good things from quarterbackJaxson Dart, and the offensive line got whatever it wanted. This week showed the entire nation the scary potential of this Ole Miss football team.

The QB Competition May Be Over

Dart finished the game throwing 10/16 and 207 yards. Although these are not the best counting stats, Dart showed many great qualities of a starting quarterback. Box-score-watchers will not see his 8-yard rush trying to get the first down; instead of sliding or running out of bounds, Dart lowered his shoulders and proved to his team that he is willing to do anything to win.

“I felt great. I heard coach (Lane) Kiffin or someone telling me to stay in bounds and try and get the first down. That was already my mentality … just try to do all I can to get the first down,” Dart said after the game.

Not only did he sacrifice his body—Dart looked extremely calm in the pocket. He knew exactly when to step back and throw and when to tuck the ball and run. Then, when it was time to throw, he analyzed his progressions. Aside from his one interception, Dart played a game that Kiffin can be very proud of.

The Offensive Line Allowed RBs To Shine

The offensive line absolutely dominated the run game against Georgia Tech. Ole Miss rushed for 316 yards, had two 100-yard rushers and amassed six rushing touchdowns. But of course, none of that would have been possible without some spectacular o-line play.

Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins were the stars of the day, rushing for 134 and 98 yards, respectively. This game was the first major test for the Rebel offensive line, and they imposed their will on the Georgia Tech defensive linemen.

The run game will be integral all season for the Rebels, so the o-line will be just as important. Kiffin can walk away from this game knowing that his lineman can handle Power Five size, strength and ability. Week 4 against Tulsa will be another week where the o-line and running backs can shine.

We Could See The Rebels In Atlanta Again

It is not farfetched to say the Rebels can make it back to Atlanta in December. Ole Miss is coming into form early, and if Kiffin can build on this success, his team could play for an SEC title.

Alabama is not looking like itself, LSU looks suspect and Arkansas just played Missouri State close. The SEC West looks to be wide open for the taking, and the Rebels have the opportunity to put themselves in the position to play for something more than second or third place.

Ole Miss has the potential to shock a lot of people this year, and it controls its own destiny.