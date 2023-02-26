The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) beat the Maryland Terrapins (3-4) in their weekend series. Though the Terps were able to get the first game (most would call it luck), the Rebels stormed back and took the next two in dominant fashion. Here are three takeaways from the three-game series.

These bats don’t play.

Despite a weirdly quiet Friday night that saw the Rebels score just twice against 12 strikeouts, Ole Miss took what it wanted at the plate.

Saturday’s game saw 14 hits and 12 runs against a Maryland pitching staff that looked outmatched.

Sunday’s game was another masterclass at home. The Rebels scored 18 runs on 14 hits and six home runs. Catcher Calvin Harris alone was responsible for eight RBIs and two home runs that included a walk-off grand slam to invoke the mercy rule and send Maryland on what I expect will be a very, very quiet trip home.

Terrapin pitcher Nate Haberthier was the unlucky turtle credited with the loss. In his two innings pitched (14 batters) he gave up seven runs and put three on base with a combination of walks and hit pitches. Oof. Ole Miss averaged just under 11 runs per game, and that’s against a top-15 ranked opponent.

Ole Miss fans threw so much beer into the air, the grass itself might have gotten drunk.

TJ McCantstop hitting dingers.

McCants made his much awaited return to the diamond just in time for Sunday’s public execution. In three at-bats, he scored twice, logged three RBIs and hit an absolute missile into the student section. Welcome back to Swayze, sir.

Ole Miss can overcome adversity.

Friday marked the first loss of the season, and it could not have been followed by stronger performances. The Rebels flexed their offensive muscles on Saturday and Sunday and showed that this team, much like last years, can be knocked down but not out.

When the College World Series comes back around, Ole Miss will be able to go blow-for-blow with any of the other powerhouses. LSU? Easy. Stanford? Stick to the books. Tennessee? Keep whining, because the Rebels are here to stay.

The team showed their resolve in an especially tight Saturday night game that took eight runs in the final two innings to earn a win. With an offensive this explosive, it is never safe to count Ole Miss out.