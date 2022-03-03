Ole Miss run-ruled yet another non-conference opponent, Louisiana Monroe, with an 11-1 victory on Wednesday. This is the seventh straight game where the Rebels scored 10 or more runs. It took a few innings for the Rebel offense to get warmed up, but once they did, they didn’t stop.

The Rebels move to 8-0 on the season, after an undefeated homestand at Swayze Field. Ole Miss will look to continue their total domination of non-conference play before kicking off SEC play against Auburn on March 17.

You get a grand slam, and you get a grand slam

In back-to-back innings, Kevin Graham and Tim Elko lit up the scoreboard and ignited showers in right field with grand slams in the fifth and sixth. Graham went yard on the first pitch he saw from Warhawk pitcher Wyatt Blalock, and Elko followed suit in the sixth, with a 432ft home run off of a two-strike fastball. Elko and Graham’s combination work was enough to put the Rebels out front 11-1 and seal the run-rule victory over Louisiana Monroe.

In his post game presser, Graham spoke on the power of this Ole Miss offense. “We’re not concerned if we have a couple innings that we lull. As long as we have competitive at-bats, even if we’re not scoring, we’re still making that pitcher work, and that’s gonna pay dividends later on down the game.”

Hayden Dunhurst is still MIA

Junior All-SEC catcher Hayden Dunhurst missed his sixth straight game on Wednesday night after suffering what was first diagnosed as a minor hamstring injury while rounding the bases in the first series opener against Charleston Southern. He was not expected to miss this much time, and it is still unclear whether or not he is being kept out of the lineup for precautionary reasons. With Ole Miss heading on the road for the first time this weekend, it will be very telling to see whether or not he makes an appearance in Orlando, Florida, against UCF and former teammate John Rhys Plumlee. Plumlee, however, will not be available to play this season after the NCAA denied his transfer eligibility waiver.

In the post game presser, head coach Mike Bianco said that he expected to see Dunhurst return to the lineup in this weekend’s series. “If tonight was a Friday night in the Southeastern Conference, my guess is he would’ve played. He’ll play this weekend, I don’t want to get ahead of myself…I feel certain that he will play this weekend in some capacity.”

Wes Burton is the man

Wes Burton is back. He’s throwing heat and calling game. In his first appearance this season, Burton came on to record the final out in the seventh inning to solidify the 11-1 run-rule victory over the Warhawks. To me and my coworker/friend Ruby Draayer, Wes Burton might be one of the greatest things to step on the mound for Ole Miss, and we missed him dearly. The junior right-hander out of California was a main-stay for the Rebel pitching staff last year, with 15 relief appearances and an ERA of 3.57. Tonight, Burton recorded one strikeout that featured straight heat in a 91 MPH fastball. Burton’s ability and high-speed pitches aren’t the only good thing about him though. If you’re unaware, Burton has some of the most emotive facial expressions and crazy eyes while he pitches. It really is a treat to watch him snarl down at the batter and jog out to Nirvana. Long live Wes Burton, we’re so glad you’re back.

The Rebels will be back in action on Friday night, March 4, against UCF in Orlando, Florida, with first pitch at 5 p.m. CST. Ole Miss will face the Knights in a three-game series over the weekend, with all three games available on ESPN+.