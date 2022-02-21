The Ole Miss Baseball team started off their 2022 campaign with a bang as they defeated Charleston Southern 9-3 in dominating fashion.

The Rebels came into the season ranked No. 5 and faced a Charleston Southern team that went 18-26 last year. Ole Miss knew that they had to take advantage and start the season off strong.

There’s nothing better than opening day at Swayze Field. The Rebels certainly exceeded expectations and put on a show for the fans.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Derek Diamond’s Hot Start

Junior right-handed pitcher Derek Diamond got the nod from head coach Mike Bianco that he’ll be the Rebels’ number one pitcher in the rotation.

Diamond embraced the role and hardly showed signs of rust in the first game of the season as he struck out five of the first six batters he faced. Diamond ended up pitching for five innings and allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

“I feel really good,” Diamond said following the game. “Today I tried to settle in and find a rhythm.”

The Captain Is Back

After playing with a torn ACL last season and a successful knee surgery over the summer, senior first baseman Tim Elko showed that he’s healthy and ready to go.

Elko started off his season in the best way possible with a solo home run in the sixth inning that initiated the beer showers in right field.

“It’s nothing different than what we’ve seen,” Bianco said about Elko’s home run. “When Tim came in January, I think he led the team in home runs in three weekends. He’s special.”

Elko’s home run was the first and only home run hit in the game for Ole Miss.

Hitters Stayed Patient

A major point of emphasis coming into this year was for hitters to stay disciplined at the plate, work the count, and look for their pitch to hit.

Well, that message was clearly shown during the game as all nine of Ole Miss’s batters drew at least one three-ball count.

Because of those long at-bats, the Rebels were able to draw six walks.

Ole Miss didn’t necessarily get that many extra base hits. In fact, just one. The way they were able to manufacture their runs was by walks, hit by pitches and singles.

“I think we’re for sure really well equipped,” junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier said about winning games without the big hits. “We’re an older and mature team. The older guys were able to do the job. Just get them over, get them in, that’s how you win here.”

Ole Miss managed to get seven hits and score nine runs in their victory.