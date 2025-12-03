Todd Shulenberger will be the new head coach for Ole Miss Women’s Soccer. It was announced by Ole Miss Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter on Monday, Dec. 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd and his family to Oxford and begin this exciting new chapter for Ole Miss Soccer,” Carter said in a statement. “From early in our evaluation, it was clear that Todd is a culture-builder who invests deeply in the success and well-being of his student-athletes on and off the field.”

Shulenberger is leaving the Washington State Cougars after 11 seasons with a record of 113-67-34, becoming the first coach in program history to surpass 100 wins.

In 2019, Shulenberger led the team to its first College Cup appearance and accumulated five NCAA Tournament appearances, three of which were consecutive — from 2017-19.

During their visit to the College Cup in 2019, the Cougars defeated No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 2 South Carolina. They finished ranked No. 4 in the nation, setting another record, and concluded their season with a record of 16-7-1, marking the best season in the program’s history.

“He has proven the ability to recruit elite players and maximize their talent, as evidenced by his consistent win totals and remarkable postseason runs,” Carter said. “We are confident Todd’s vision, competitiveness and commitment will return our program to prominence and make the Ole Miss family proud.”

Shulenberger commented on his hiring.“I would like to thank Keith Carter, Bob Baker and the entire Ole Miss search committee for placing their trust in me. Ole Miss Athletics has a winning tradition across all sports, and my goal is to get soccer back to its winning ways,” Shulenberger said. “This is an awesome challenge, and I can’t wait to get started. Ole Miss Soccer, let’s do this!”

