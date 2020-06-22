A pair of the Ole Miss soccer team’s incoming freshmen scored the honor of being named Gatorade Players of the Year in their respective home states.

Lucy Green, a defender, received the Mississippi honor, and Sydney Ham, a forward, took Tennessee’s title.

This prestigious award recognizes academic and athletic achievements, making Green and Ham their state’s top high school soccer player. Because of this, Ham and Green are eligible for the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

“This is a great recognition for Sydney and Lucy,” head coach Matt Mott said. “To be named (Gatorade Player of the Year) as the top player in your state is a big-time honor. We are excited to get them on campus later this summer.”

A former West Lauderdale High School player, Green is the first Knight to receive a GPOY honor in the school’s history. Green also helped the Knights to four straight championships and scored seven goals and cultivated 11 assists. She contributed to 21 shut-outs and a seven-goal deficit on the home side.

On the other end of the field, Ham also made history and became Briarcrest Christian School’s first GPOY recipient. The forward led the Saints to a 17-1-1 season and scored the game-winning goal in the state championship final. Ham was recognized as The Daily Memphian Player of the Year and played in the High School All-American game this past December.