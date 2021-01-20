Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, while still in her first term, announced on Jan. 4 that she will be running for re-election. Unlike her 2017 bid for mayor, though, Tannehill will not be running unopposed this year. Shortly after Tannehill’s announcement, 18-year-old Oxford native Brandon Pettis declared his entry into the race.

Both candidates will run as Independents.

While Tannehill ran as a Democrat in 2017, she said her decision to run as an Independent this year was based on her belief that political affiliation is not a big factor when it comes to resolving municipal issues. Tannehill also said in her announcement that there is still a lot of work for her administration to do in Oxford.

“We have laid the groundwork for some exciting projects that I want to see through,” Tannehill said.

Some of the projects that Tannehill is working on include improving the intersection of Highway 7 and University and upgrading city buildings. If reelected, she said she would like to see these projects completed in the next four years.

Pettis, who graduated from Oxford High School in 2019, said that his platform will focus on the economy, including securing funds for infrastructure improvements and supporting local businesses.

Pettis is currently enrolled at Northwest Mississippi Community College and majoring in political science. He said he’s been focusing on the “business aspect of life” and paying close attention to the city’s budget for the last few years.

The main initiative Pettis has planned is called “Oxford First,” which would secure funds to continue infrastructure projects that Tannehill and her administration have been working on.