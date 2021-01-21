Two students have been arrested in connections with multiple home and auto burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 according to a tweet from the Oxford Police Department.

Accountancy major Ethan Pruitt and psychology major Savannah Nagle were arrested on Thursday, and multiple stolen items were recovered by police, according to OPD. It is unclear what charges they will face, if any.

Some of the burglaries Nagle and Pruitt were arrested in connection with happened at The Arbors, a residential community on College Hill Road where many college-aged women live.

In a video obtained by The Daily Mississippian, two people are seen climbing the stairs of one of the buildings at The Arbors wearing a house robe and large jackets. One of the figures attempted to cover a front-door camera while trying to open the door of the apartment, but did not succeed. Later in the video, the two figures are seen running down the stairs of the apartment building carrying items before running out of frame.

Investigators will be in contact with the victims in the burglaries to return their stolen items. Members of the public who have had property stolen are encouraged to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 and speak to an officer to file a report.