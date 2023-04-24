Brianne Powers uses clay to form her pottery pieces, but it is her adoration for the entire artistic process that inspired her to create her self-titled business, Brianne Powers Ceramics.

The young artist focuses on producing practical art that is also pleasant to the eye. Usually, this looks like eating utensils or common kitchenware.

“It’s all handmade ceramics and pottery,” Powers said. “It’s all functional, utilitarian objects that are meant to be used in the everyday: mugs for morning coffee, bowls (and) plates for the meals that you have. And it’s really to create an intimate moment with art. That’s why I love ceramics so much.”

Powers graduated from the University of Mississippi in Spring 2022 with a BFA in art and an emphasis in ceramics. Although she was initially destined to focus on graphic design, she developed a love for making pottery through a course at the university. The class proved to be formative, as she took a leap and decided to specialize in ceramics.

“I really fell in love with the process,” Powers said. “It’s just very hands on; any touch or mark that you put into it (is) directly on the clay, and somebody can go in and feel that exact mark that you left. It seems more intimate.”

Powers cites Head Professor of Ceramics Matt Long as someone who has been a strong advocate of her in her creative endeavors — both in and out of the art studio.

“Matt Long has been so supportive and so encouraging and just very helpful with how to navigate, not only making art but (also) pitching yourself as an artist to other people,” Powers said.

Surrounded by faculty and friends offering support, Powers’ artistic knowledge blossomed to new heights during her time at the university.

“Ole Miss really taught me the fundamentals of art, how to see your art and different perspectives,” Powers said. “The professors, as well, are just very helpful and understanding (of) where your concept is going.”

Part of Powers’ learned artistic knowledge included making various types of artforms. She believes that this method makes her a better artist in her respective field.

“(The professors) very much make you touch every medium of art, so I had to do sculpture, printmaking, painting. And while maybe these weren’t my first choice for different art forms, I learned things from each of them,” Powers said.

Though currently making the best of her Oxford stay and learning the ropes of running a small business, Powers revealed that it is not a permanent arrangement. She is waiting for her boyfriend, who she says is another lead supporter of her work, to graduate from the university. However, despite the eventual departure, she admits she is in no rush to vacate.

“I just really like Oxford as a city,” Powers said. “It’s quaint, but it’s still big at the same time. And I just have really awesome resources here for continuing to do ceramics.”

When Powers’ boyfriend graduates, she predicts the duo will spend another year or two in Oxford and then what follows is, mostly, a question mark.

“We’re just going to see where the wind takes me, but it’s definitely going to revolve around ceramics,” Powers said.

Powers currently works at High Point Coffee as well as at her small business. At times, she even has some of her work available for purchase in the coffee shop.

Purchases can be made by messaging Brianne Powers through her Instagram (@hb.powers.art) until her website (briannepowersceramics.com) is stocked with items for sale. She encourages visitors to her page to reach out so she can create something they would like.