To reach 1,000 career points is a rare occurrence in college basketball. This season, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team features three players who have reached that goal, including senior guard Devontae Shuler, forward Romello White and most recently, junior guard Jarkel Joiner. The other title holder is transfer student Dimencio Vaughn, who tallied 1,000 points during his stint at Rider University.

An Oxford native, Joiner reached his 1,000th career point in the matchup against Arkansas on Jan. 27. During his freshman year at California State University at Bakersfield, he scored 313 points. As a sophomore, Joiner scored an impressive 532 points in the 2018-19 season which broke CSUB’s Division 1 single-season scoring record.

After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules, Joiner is currently an Ole Miss redshirt junior, averaging 10.8 points for the Rebels with 184 points. He has started in 13 out of the 17 games and scored double-digit points in nine of those games.

Joiner has settled in nicely as a Rebel and has gained the trust of his teammates to score from anywhere on the court.

John Stroud, who played for the Rebels from 1976-1980, is the career points leader for Ole Miss at 2,328 points. With a successful conclusion to his redshirt-junior year and a productive senior year, Joiner could catch Rebel alum Breein Tyree on the all-time scoring list.

Schuler, a native of Irmo, South Carolina, reached his 1,000th career point on Dec. 29 when he dunked early in the first half of the game against Alabama.

During the 2017-18 season, Shuler scored 193 points and averaged six points per game. In the 2018-19 season, he scored 340 points, and the next year, he was one of two Rebels to start all 32 games. During that season, Shuler scored 374 points.

Now in his senior season, Shuler has scored 253 points and is averaging 14.9 points per game.

White, a transfer student from Arizona State University, also reached his 1,000th career point in the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 29.

As a redshirt freshman, he scored 325 points his first year at Arizona State. As a redshirt sophomore, he ended the season with 296 points, and the next season, he scored 306 points, tallying his totalling 927 points as a Sun Devil.

White transferred to Ole Miss for the 2020-21 season, and so far, he has 170 points and is averaging 10 points per game. He has brought energy to the floor for the Rebels and is a noticeable presence on the board with 93 rebounds so far this season.

Vaughn, a transfer student from Rider University, reached his 1,000th point in his junior season with the Broncos. Vaughn scored just 43 points in nine games after an injury ended his freshman year early. He bounced back and put up 468 points in his redshirt freshman year and 285 his redshirt-sophomore year.

In his final season as a Bronco, Vaughn put up 443 points for a total of 1,239 points at Rider University.

Vaughn transferred to Ole Miss to join the Rebels for the 2020-21 season and has played in 16

games so far. He has put up 27 points, with a season-high of seven points against Dayton. Vaughn has been a great addition to the Rebels’ and brings great energy on and off the court.

The thousand-point quartet and the rest of the Rebels will be back in action on Sat. Feb. 6, in Auburn, Alabama. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.