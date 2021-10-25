Update: The university lifted the precautionary boil-water alert Tuesday afternoon. Students and faculty can now safely consume water from tap and fountain drink machines.

The University of Mississippi Water Department issued a precautionary boil-water alert for the university campus early Monday morning due to a water main break.

The Mississippi State Department of Health was notified about the water main break resulting in low water pressure. Public officials said all systems that lost water pressure are contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

The university urges all students and faculty on campus to boil water for one minute before consumption to rid the water of any bacteria and contaminants that may be present. All campus buildings — residence halls, office buildings, academic buildings and athletic venues — are affected by the alert.

The university advises students on campus to not use ice made from water today, consume tap water, juices or fountain drinks and only consume hot tea and coffee if the brewing process was done properly, over one minute.

Students also should wash dishes in boiling water or use paper plates for a few days, wash fruits and vegetables with bottled water, since they may have been exposed to grocery store sprayers, and brush teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Hand washing is safe as well as showering, as long as no water is swallowed in the process.

Fish in aquariums are safe and are not affected by the boil water alert.

Everyone will receive an alert via RebAlert when the boil water alert is lifted.