The University of Mississippi announced on Monday, Feb. 15 that the Oxford campus will close for a second day in a row due to winter weather. Regional campuses will make separate announcements on the state of their campus and status of when class will resume.

“Due to winter weather and travel conditions, the UM Oxford campus will be closed Tuesday,” the emergency email read.

The Oxford Police Department has continued to urge citizens to stay off of the roads unless absolutely necessary, and Mayor Robyn Tannehill issued a statement about the state of the roads as well.

“We have gotten many questions on the road condition and what the City of Oxford is doing to treat the roads,” the statement said. “Short answer: Everything we can.”

OPD also closed two roads off of Jefferson Avenue. Both Bramlett Boulevard and 9th Street are inaccessible due to the accumulation of snow. No roads have been closed on campus at this time.

The city is also providing a “warming shelter” in the Oxford Activity Center for those in need of shelter. OPD will offer rides to those who need them and can be contacted via the non emergency service line at 511.

“This shelter will be open to anyone who needs a warm place to weather this storm,” a statement from the city said. The shelter will be open 24 hours and will provide cots.”

According to the Weather Channel, the winter weather is a part of a snowstorm named Uri that has broken records in many parts of the South, including as far as southern Texas. Meteorologists project that the storms will begin to move into the Midwest as early as Tuesday.

The Weather Channel has issued a winter storm warning to West Tennessee and portions of North Mississippi until Tuesday at midnight. According to the warning, snow should stop falling on Monday, but the wind chill will continue into Tuesday.