Spring 2021 semester will not have a week-long spring break, according to an email Chancellor Glenn Boyce sent to the UM community. The class of 2021 will have an in-person commencement on May 1, and the class of 2020 will finally have its in-person commencement on May 8.

According to the email sent from Boyce, administrators cancelled spring break “to complete the semester as quickly as possible while mitigating risks associated with travel.”

The university will still uphold Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 18, and classes will begin on Jan. 19 as originally scheduled. Additionally, the university will close on April 2 for Good Friday.

Spring semester will end on April 23, a week earlier than previously scheduled. Final exams will be completed by April 30.

In addition to the spring schedule clarifications, the email said that Spring 2021 class formats will be clarified for students before they register for classes — a different approach than the university took with fall semester registration.

“We will offer as many classes as we can with a face-to-face component, up to the protocol-adjusted capacity of our classroom spaces,” Boyce said in his email. “There will be many opportunities for faculty to engage with students in every course.”

The Spring 2021 calendar states that priority registration for students will begin on Nov. 2.