The University of Mississippi reported a total of 40 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 1. There are 31 active cases among students, with the remaining nine among staff, according to the UM coronavirus dashboard.

Since last week, the university’s total number of COVID-19 active cases has increased by 3.5%. There are four students in university isolation housing, and four are in quarantine on campus.

However, while the university is experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases, Mississippi as a whole has decreased its total cases by approximately 19% over the previous two weeks. Over the past week, there have been an average of 1,504 cases per day in the state, according to data from The New York Times.

As the coronavirus vaccine is being distributed throughout the country, at least 7.2% of Mississippians have received the first round of the vaccine. Less than one percent of the population has received the second dose.

As of Jan. 29, Mississippi State Department of Health officer Thomas Dobbs said the state will soon be receiving 15,000 doses of vaccine, which will be shared with hospitals and clinics around the state.

According to Dobbs, Mississippi has been receiving 37,000 doses from the federal government every week, and he expects for there to be an increase in the next few weeks.

In Mississippi, people over the age of 16 may be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 and over can receive the Moderna vaccine. Adults 65 and older, people who have preexisting health conditions, healthcare workers and long-term care facility workers and residents are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine during this phase of the state’s distribution plan.