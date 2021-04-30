University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced that university employees will receive salary and wage increases during the 2022 fiscal year. This increase will be effective on July 1.

In an email to all faculty and staff members, Boyce announced the income increase and praised university employees for their performance during the pandemic.

“Over the last 14 months, I have watched our faculty and staff excel to new heights and perform heroically in the face of adversity brought on by the global pandemic,” Boyce wrote.

The increases in wage and salary will come from funds appropriated to the University of Mississippi by the Mississippi legislature. Boyce also cited an additional allocation of funds from the adjustment of the university’s permanent budget.

The email was not specific about exactly who would be eligible for pay raises, but did specify that the amount of money available for salary increases has been raised from 1 to 3 percent.

In addition to these changes, the minimum wage per hour for all permanent university employees has increased to $12.50 per hour, exceeding the federal minimum wage by $5.25 an hour. Boyce also took this opportunity to reaffirm the university’s commitment to increasing graduate student stipends.

“We will continue working earnestly to evaluate and address the many needs across our university,” Boyce wrote. “We look forward to working with each school and the College of Liberal Arts on this effort.”

The email instructs eligible employees to look out for more detailed instructions from the budget office over the summer and cites a commitment to equity and the wellness of the University for the pay increases.

“In closing, let me share my gratitude for the incredible work that you — our faculty and staff — do to fuel our commitment to serving our students, our state and our future,” Boyce wrote. “I’m inspired by your dedication, talent and hard work that you bring to your roles each and every day.”